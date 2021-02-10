Parents talk expectations for Madison County State of Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2021 State of the Schools is happening after more than a semester of pandemic learning with roughly three months left before Summer break.
Superintendents from Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools and Madison County Schools are going to give virtual addresses Wednesday morning about experiences of the school year and priorities going forward.
Erin Batrich is a Huntsville City Schools parent, she’s hoping to see more consistency from her school system.
“Tell me how you are going to move forward with consistency, with positivity, with allowing these students options to increase their GPA,” she said.
Batrich said she isn’t sure what needs to happen to help kids catch up, but said it needs to be a priority.
“I would hope that they have some sort of plan for getting kids back on track,” she said.
Lamarr Stevens, a Madison City Schools parent, said she’s hoping to hear more focus on mental health.
“Anxiety and depression is so high in students and it’s hard for teachers to recognize it and harder for them to do anything about it,” she said.
Both Batrich and Stevens agreed teachers have been trying their best to handle everything thrown at them.
Batrich said she is looking forward to when everyone can be back in the classroom, safely.
