“Not to give up. You will finally get the vaccine,” Shoals woman shares story after getting vaccine

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF recently talked on the phone with 85-year-old Sovola Winborn. She has been isolating for safety throughout the pandemic.
“I go to the doctor and then sometimes I ride around a little bit,” said Winborn.
But just a few weeks ago, she took a ride to get her first COVID-19 vaccine.
“It felt like I had accomplished a lot,” said Winborn.
This was after her daughter, Sherry Box, spent countless hours trying to get through on the ADPH hotline.
Finally, a breakthrough came for the both when Winborn was called to get the vaccine at Helen Keller and her daughter received the vaccine at Lauderdale County Health Department.
“It was like a sense of relief to know that we were actually starting to maybe come to end of this for her where she didn’t have to stay inside all of the time,” her daughter, Sherry Box, said.
Mrs. Winborn has this message for those of you waiting on your shot.
“Not to give up. You will finally get the vaccine,” said Winborn.
Right now, the ADPH doesn’t have first dose appointments available for the vaccine in north Alabama.
