Man arrested for stabbing his girlfriend in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police arrested a man they say cut his girlfriend late Tuesday night.
Police say they were called to an apartment just after midnight on East Lelia Street.
WAFF is told once they arrived, they found a woman with a large cut on her arm. Further investigation led them to her boyfriend, Donnie White.
He was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
First responders applied medical bandages to the woman’s arm before she was taken to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment. WAFF is told she is expected to recover.
White is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.
