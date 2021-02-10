Locals in the Shoals are calling for more vaccine clinics in their community

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many of you have said it has been difficult to make an appointment to get vaccinated.
Public health officials say they are doing everything to make sure anyone who wants a vaccine, gets one.
Reverend William Dawton said that he is frustrated that people are having a hard time making appointments to get vaccinated, especially minorities.
Right now, if you try to sign up through the state health department’s online portal, you will see there are no appointments available at county health departments.
Some areas of the state have drive-through and walk-in vaccination locations with limited supply.
None of those are in the Shoals.
According to the CDC, Black and Latino people are almost 3x more likely to die from COVID-19.
That’s why Dawton told me he wants to see clinics put in areas where minorities live.
Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH says it all comes down to supply. She recently told WAFF officials are working on a plan to get more vaccines into the community once supply does become available.
“Certainly, as more vaccine becomes available part of the planning is to work within the community that have not had as much access to the vaccine whether that’s too not just having transportation but that is going to be driven by vaccine supply,” said Dr. Karen Landers.
“So those that are on the west side of Florence, set up a shop there at the Irvine Center and let’s get the vaccines in there. Let’s push it. So we can get our people vaccinated. We need the vaccination and we want it,” said Dawton.
Dr. Landers also said while local health departments currently don’t have vaccines, that doesn’t mean other facilities and practices don’t. ADPH has a dashboard showing places that are eligible to administer vaccines.
