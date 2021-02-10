Judge recuses himself from Limestone County Sheriff Blakely’s case

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The judge appointed to preside over Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s ethics trial has recused himself.
Blakely is accused of misappropriating campaign and county funds and using his influence to get loans.
The court held an initial hearing on the case in November of 2019 where Blakely pleaded not guilty. The trial was then set for March 2020, but never actually happened due to COVID-19 cancelling all jury trials across the state.
In a filing on February 10, Judge Pride Tompkins said this recuse was due to concerns about COVID-19.
Tompkins was appointed after other judges in Limestone County also recused themselves from the case.
Blakely has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
