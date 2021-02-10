Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP

Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any money he makes from Morgan Wallen's cover of one of his songs. Wallen, who has had the No. 1 album in the country for the past four weeks, was caught on camera last week saying a racial slur, but sales of his record increased after radio stations removed him from their playlists. (Source: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)