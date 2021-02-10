Foggy & warm start for some with rain & storms moving in overnight

Thursday looks to be a wet day with showers and storms to start the morning. Gusty winds will be possible as well as the system moves through. Temperatures will start off warm for the beginning of the day into the 50s for most. As the front progresses south we will see a drop in temperatures which will lead to a much colder day on Friday. Rain on Thursday could lead to 1 to 2 inches of rain for some spots, with more rain, even some ice or snow for the weekend. There are still a lot of uncertainty for the weekend so it needs to be monitored closely. We will have to watch the temperatures getting near freezing especially if we see moisture. Stay tuned throughout the week for more updates on what is to come.