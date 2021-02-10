Foggy & warm start for some with rain & storms moving in overnight

Happy Wednesday! We’re in for a warm day today but soak it in because there are colder temps on the way!
We’re waking up to another mild start for back to back. Temperatures this morning are into the 40s for much of the Tennessee Valley as we are seeing a mix of clouds and sunshine. We are also seeing some areas of fog this morning which may delay the morning commute. We’re in for a very warm afternoon for February standards. High temperatures are going to be into the mid to upper 60s. Areas south of the Tennessee Valley could get close to 70-degrees! There may be a few sprinkles by midday, but it is the overnight that rain will really pick up.
Thursday looks to be a wet day with showers and storms to start the morning. Gusty winds will be possible as well as the system moves through. Temperatures will start off warm for the beginning of the day into the 50s for most. As the front progresses south we will see a drop in temperatures which will lead to a much colder day on Friday. Rain on Thursday could lead to 1 to 2 inches of rain for some spots, with more rain, even some ice or snow for the weekend. There are still a lot of uncertainty for the weekend so it needs to be monitored closely. We will have to watch the temperatures getting near freezing especially if we see moisture. Stay tuned throughout the week for more updates on what is to come.
