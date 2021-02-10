First female mayor of Courtland is optimistic about days ahead

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - Linda Peebles, the first female mayor of Courtland, says she wants to be remembered for more than just breaking a glass ceiling.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Mayor Peebles is optimistic that the town that she adored since she was a child has better days ahead.
“I don’t want to be remembered as the town’s first female mayor,” she said. “I want to be remembered for my accomplishments and how much I love this town,” said Peebles.
Peebles says she hit the ground running on her first day and has been the driving force behind a 1-cent sales tax increase and pay raise for part time police officers. In January, she asked the council to increase pay for part-time police officers from $12 to $14 an hour. Both motions passed with unanimous support from the council.
