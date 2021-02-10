Dunkin’ donates Valentines donuts to local patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Valentines Day is coming up, so we think it’s more than appropriate to spread a little love!
This week, local hospital patients were given a sweet treat, courtesy of an area business.
Employees from a local Dunkin’ franchise dropped off donuts and Dunkin’ coffee to pediatric patients and staff at Huntsville Hospital on February 8.
Patients were even able to add their own personal touch to their donuts. They were given Valentine’s Day DIY donut kits so they could choose their own toppings.
The donuts and DIY donut kits were given to patients at the St. Jude Clinic and Antepartum Unit at Huntsville Hospital.
