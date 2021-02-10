Drug raid underway in Morgan County; Avoid the area

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple narcotic agents are on the scene of a drug raid in Morgan County Wednesday afternoon.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit and FBI are currently executing a search warrant at a home at the corner of Ironman Road and Targum Road in Danville.
The Decatur Police Department S.W.A.T. team is also assisting in the search.
This is an active scene and law enforcement asks for people to avoid the area.
This is an ongoing investigation, stick with WAFF for updates.
