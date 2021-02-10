Douglas High School sees decrease in COVID cases with hybrid schedule

DOUGLAS, Ala. (WAFF) - School systems across the Tennessee Valley continue to adjust schedules to cope with the pandemic.
Douglas High School in Marshall County is no exception.
WAFF 48 talked to the assistant principal at Douglas High School.
Case numbers were high three months ago. Now, thanks to a hybrid schedule, administrators are seeing a huge reduction in cases.
Brian Sauls is the assistant principal of Douglas High School.
In November, Sauls said nearly two dozen employees were positive with COVID-19 and the school switched to remote learning.
”We were missing a lot of bus drivers; we were missing our entire lunchroom staff and it got to that point where you couldn’t even have school because the number of subs are hard to come by,” said Sauls.
With so many staff out, Sauls said school administrators had trouble finding enough substitutes to keep classes running smoothly.
“We’re very thankful the subs we have. They do a great job, but it’s not the same as having the teacher in the classroom. The instruction that they bring, the experience, the wisdom they have being in the classroom it kind of breaks up what they’re doing in the classroom,” said Sauls.
In January, the school switched to a hybrid schedule. Sauls said the new approach is making a big difference.
Currently, he said there only 4 students and zero educators in quarantine.
“It limits the number of people here, the students, it limits the number of positive cases that can come on campus and it gives the teachers an opportunity to spread everyone out,” Sauls.
Sauls said as of right now, the high school will stay on the hybrid schedule for another two weeks.
They are waiting to find out what learning options they will provide for summer school.
