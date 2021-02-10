Dekalb County Schools awaiting COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Starting this week, teachers are now eligible to get a COVID vaccine. But - it’s already clear some have better access than others.
Last week, Morgan County and Dekalb County Schools were optimistic about their plans to receive the vaccine. However, the two school systems are facing two very different situations.
Dekalb County Schools, Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett, says it has been upsetting to watch other counties across the state organize vaccination events for their teachers. Meanwhile, he’s still waiting for word on what to do.
In Morgan County, 120 teachers were vaccinated at Decatur-Morgan Hospital’s Parkway Campus Monday.
Barnett says, he just wants his employees to be safe and he thinks access should be equal across the state. He tells me relying on private companies to receive the vaccine has been hard.
He knows that everyone has their own patients and their own agenda, but getting kids back to school is important. He says he keeps hitting roadblocks when speaking with companies about getting the vaccine out to teachers. Now the system is running into a real issue with staffing because teachers are taking off of work to go get the vaccine on their own…
“We have to cover these classes and cover those classes, and it creates a real issue,” says Barnett.
“If we could get the doses needed to vaccinate the employees that elect to be vaccinated, we could do it all in one day and everyone would be covered and everyone would be treated. We could get back to doing what we are supposed to, which is educating kids instead of being here, there, and everywhere.”
He says he knows the Health Department is working hard and this is uncharted territory for everyone. He is still hopeful that he’ll know later this week when they could potentially get some vaccines.
