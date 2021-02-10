How singles navigate a COVID Valentines Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and many are feeling left out due to the pandemic. It’s hard to meet a match when you’re on lockdown.
Choya Wise the owner of Aspire Counseling and Consulting Services, says he figured with everything going on we would be seeing more online Zoom dates, but with his clients, he says sometimes things aren’t very different.
Wise says with people in isolation for so long, things can get close to desperation. Many clients start with video dating, thanks to COVID, but after a while, the urge to meet in person takes over.
Wise says, just like the days before the pandemic, you’ve got to be careful.
Don’t let your isolation lead you to bad decisions or bad people. Wise says to make sure to play it safe and find out what you are comfortable with... He advises those participating in online dating or looking to do something this Valentine’s Day to be clear with their expectations.
“What I have seen in a lot of experiences, is you talk to somebody for a few weeks, it might not even take that long to become comfortable with seeing them in person,” says Wise.
“It is a risk, but it is kind of where we are at with COVID. You have to understand what you are comfortable with, and make that clear to the person you are talking to as well.”
Wise says you can meet someone in person and still comply with CDC guidelines. Just remember, it can be a totally different situation when you meet someone in person that you have been talking to online. They may seem completely different.
