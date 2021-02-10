Community members are concerned about Huntsville City Schools’ plan to purchase Clements Church

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday was not without controversy between Huntsville City Schools and residents of the Blossomwood neighborhood.
The school district is planning to buy the old Clements Church on McClung Avenue.
The $2.7 million purchase comes with a plan to move its central office.
“It has taken years to build trust and foster this community. It takes a moment to lose it,” said one resident.
“For those brave enough to walk, you will be required to walk on roads with little to no sidewalk such as California, and no lighting after dark,” said another.
“In an informal poll, 224 of 250 people who responded were against the move,” said a member of Blossomwood Valley Civic Association.
A few of the residents who spoke brought up safety as a main concern.
“There will be increased traffic flow off McClung which is already a narrow street and one of the two major arteries of Blossomwood,” said the member of the Blossomwood Valley Civic Association. “The location of the church is at a real hazardous intersection and we fear it could have major traffic safety issues.”
Superintendent Christie Finley said they’re taking these concerns to heart.
“We even looked at one of the proposals from the group of alternating that time of when people return to work. Currently we have that in place we want to be good neighbors,” Superintendent Finley said.
The reason for the move, the current building the Annie C. Mertz Center is is considered inefficient and costly.
“We are at a point where we cannot band aid this building anymore without spending major money for roofs and more,” said a school representative.
Superintendent Finley also expressed how this is just the start of the conversation. She said the district wants to be good neighbors to the people in the community.
As far as a move-in date, the district has yet to determine that. The church property has not been closed on yet.
The school district plans on eventually selling the Annie C. Mertz Center and putting that money into renovations on the new property.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.