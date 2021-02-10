Bill exempting COVID-19 relief funds from state taxation heads to Gov. Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill that makes Alabamians’ COVID-19 relief funds exempt from being taxed by the state has cleared its final hurdle on its way to the governor’s office for approval.
The Alabama Senate passed what’s been deemed one of its top priority bills of the session a week after it was approved by the House.
The Senate bill, sponsored by Senator Dan Roberts, R-Mountain Brook, gives residents an exemption from their federal COVID-19 relief checks being taxed by the state.
The legislation also makes some modifications to the state’s corporate tax code.
“We are not going to tax any of the stimulus monies that came in for businesses, for individuals, for anyone,” Roberts said, adding that the bill will also help Alabama-based businesses to compete on a global scale.
“Our Alabama companies have been at a competitive disadvantage,” Roberts said. “This legislation allows Alabama companies to compete at the same level. We’re trying to help our businesses be as competitive as possible and give them every advantage we can to succeed.”
Senate Pro Tem Greg Reed, R-Jasper, agreed saying “COVID-19 relief funds were intended to help those struggling to weather the storm of the pandemic, and it is important that these funds are not taxed by the state so that as much assistance as possible makes it into the pockets of Alabamians.”
