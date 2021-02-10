Agents arrested a man for possessing 4.5lbs of meth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Postal Inspectors conducted an operation in Decatur on Tuesday.
According to agents, a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle at Kooken Road and Bruce Road; nearly 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine was confiscated.
Agents arrested and charged Ventura Solucia Escobar for trafficking in illegal narcotics/methamphetamine. He was transported to and booked in the Morgan County Jail.
Escobar’s bond has been set to $250,000.00.
