Warmer 60s for now, much colder by the weekend

Mostly cloudy skies will stay in place overnight with a few stray showers possible, lows will be mild in the middle 40s.
The warming trend continues into Wednesday with mainly cloudy skies and temps in the middle 60s, we will be tracking rain showers and isolated storms coming in from the west during the evening and overnight hours. Widespread, soaking showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected on Thursday as a cold front sweeps through. Most communities should expect one to two inches of rainfall with this system, locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out with isolated flooding.
Showers will end by early Friday morning with a surge of colder air coming in from the north, highs on Friday will be in the middle to upper 40s to low 50s. Valentine’s Day weekend is looking colder for now with temps in the lower 40s, rain and snow showers will be possible on Sunday.
Colder air remains in place to start off next week with additional chances for rain showers on Monday and Tuesday.
