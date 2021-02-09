Vaccinated herd immunity explained through football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said that it will take 75 percent of the country getting vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
So let’s talk a little football.
Imagine the virus as a quarterback, and he’s throwing the football.... but there aren’t any receivers there to catch it. The ball falls to the field.
The more people who are vaccinated, the fewer hosts for the virus --- and it stops going from person to person.
“Herd immunity is more like a spectrum, and less of an on and off switch,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford, with JCDH.
The goal is to blitz the virus, and block it from scoring as often as possible.
“If you have ten percent of the population immune, then it’s relatively easy, if you have 30 percent, it’s getting a little harder,” said Dr. Willeford.
Fauci’s goal of 75 percent is to eject COVID-19 from the field entirely.
“It really gives us a chance of getting this virus out from being a part of our lives.”
Until there’s a solid national defense... COVID can keep running up the score.
Herd immunity has been misunderstood throughout the pandemic, so an easy way to think about it is a big team, with a strong defense.
