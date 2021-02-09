Tour the new Madison County Service Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The new Service Center in Madison County will open March 1st. It’s located at the corner of North Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville.
The Service Center cost $16 million and took about 1.5 years to build.
There’s more than 350 parking spaces, and room for six government agencies inside the 60,000 square foot building.
In order to enter, you have to go through a state of the art metal detector, just like you do at the courthouse.
You’ll then come to one of four kiosks.
“If your needing to do your property tax, if your needing to do your drivers license, whatever it may be, this kiosk will keep people from just walking through the facility looking. You press the button, it gives you a number,” said Commission Chairman Dale Strong.
It will also tell you all of the forms you need based on the service you select.
The new Service Center will be home to the Tax Accessor, Tax Collector, License Director, Probate Judge, Sales Tax, and Voter Registrars office.
Once the doors open March 1st, some satellite offices will close. Which is one reason the county commissioners worked with the city of Huntsville to add a bus stop close by.
“Public transportation is huge. We want to have full access to this service center so everyone in Madison County is able to participate. It’s centrally located,” said Strong.
The employees who are moving from the courthouse to the new Service Center say their excited, and you should be as well.
“As you can see in here, this is a very nice facility. I think the public will be very pleased with the new building,” said Madison County License Director Mark Craig.
We will find out what satellite offices will be closed as a result of the Service Center opening, during the next Madison County Commission meeting, scheduled for Feb. 17th.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.