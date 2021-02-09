Sprinkles today with a warm & wet week ahead

Rain chances will increase as we move forward throughout the week. Showers will pick up late Wednesday after another day into the mid 60s. Overnight into Thursday is when the real energy of our next system begins to roll in, bringing showers and storms off and on throughout the day. Once those showers wrap up early on Friday we will see a big change in temperatures moving into the weekend. Showers and storms on Thursday could lead to 1 to 2 inches of rain for some, with more rain, even some ice or snow, for the weekend. We will have to watch the weekend closely with temperatures getting near freezing. Stay tuned throughout the week for more updates on what is to come.