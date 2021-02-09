Rainsville Police Department offering amnesty period during February

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In an effort to clean up old warrants, the Rainsville Police Department will be offering an amnesty period for the month of February.
Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson completed an audit of the warrants on file.
He said, right now, there are 1,700 warrants in the database that need to be paid and served.
To help, the city approved amnesty only for the month of February to allow people to come in and pay up.
“Well, once this month is over, once this amnesty period is over with, we are going to start serving them and that could possibly mean they can stay a night jail. We want to give them this opportunity so they don’t have to stay a night in jail,” said Chief Edmondson.
Anyone who has a warrant or owes money has until the end of February to go City Hall to make a payment.
