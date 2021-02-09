One pedestrian hit in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is injured after being hit by a car at the intersection of AL HWY 168 and AL HWY 205.
Officers were dispatched to a traffic accident around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday where a vehicle struck a pedestrian. Authorities said the condition of the pedestrian’s injuries are unknown at this time, but we are told she is being transported for medical services.
No names will be released at this time. Officers are still working the scene to determine the cause of the accident.
