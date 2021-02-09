Mazda Toyota looking to hire more production team members

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mazda-Toyota is continuing its mass hiring efforts to prepare for the start of production at its new plant in Huntsville.
Mazda-Toyota is currently in phase two of its mass hiring process and there are still 2,500 jobs up for grabs.
The company is looking for production team members to work on the manufacturing line.
WAFF is told no experience is required and pay starts at $17 an hour.
Employees will also be enrolled in a benefits package on day one.
“It’s really a terrific opportunity to jump start your manufacturing career. If you’re a problem solver, you have strong communication skills, you enjoy teamwork, you’re able to collaborate and you want to grow with a company, this is the perfect opportunity for you,” Toni Eberthart, with Mazda Toyota said.
If you’re interested, you’re encouraged to attend one of two virtual hiring events this week.
One is Thursday, Feb. 11 from 4 to 5:30pm and the other is Saturday, Feb. 13 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
