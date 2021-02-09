Mass vaccination clinic opens in Huntsville; this week only

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Roughly 1,700 people received their COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the mass vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.
Five thousand extra doses were given to the hospital from the Alabama Department of Public Health as part of a statewide initiative to vaccinate as many people as possible.
According to Tracy Doughty the Senior Vice President of Operations at Huntsville Hospital, next Monday the vaccination site will scale back to a much smaller clinic because the state wasn’t able to secure the additional dosage. If you already have an appointment for next week you are still scheduled for your allotted time.
Most people we spoke with today were in the 65 & older age group. They are thankful for the opportunity but wish more vaccines were available for those that want one.
A line of cars weaved between traffic cones at John Hunt Park as a steady flow of people had their first shot of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I got on the list, and she called me and said ‘hey, come on in. You are ready to take your first shot.’ I am blessed and I am very very happy,” said an excited Inez Jones.
For the next week, staff with Huntsville Hospital will vaccinate an additional 1,000 people a day. On Monday, vaccine eligibility expanded in the state of Alabama. One and a half million people are now eligible to receive the vaccine throughout the state.
“Seventy-five and up, 65 and up, teachers, essential workers, clergy, you name it we got everybody coming in this week,” said Tracy Doughty.
Those we spoke to had no complaints of long lines or wait times. “They are handling it very well. The number in, the number out, parking was a breeze and inside is a great system,” said Martha Hamilton.
And most said they had a relatively short time on the waitlist. “I registered on Wednesday, they called me on Thursday to come in on Monday, so I am very excited about that,” said Doris Stevenson.
They also all agreed receiving the vaccine brings us one step closer to back to life as normal. “Things are slowly getting back to normal, as long as most people get it. Got to get that herd immunity,” said George Von Tiesenhausen.
“I wasn’t at all anxious about it. I am not anxious about the second shot; I want to get it. I want to be able to be free from anxiety with this virus,” said Russ Hamilton.
John Hunt Park is appointment only and all slots are full for this week.
The ADPH compiled a list of providers throughout the state offering the vaccine by walk in or appointments. You can view those providers here.
