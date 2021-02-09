Madison County Board of Education hires a new principal for Sparkman Ninth Grade School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education met Tuesday morning and approved a new principal for Sparkman Ninth Grade School.
According to MCS, board members voted to approve Marcia McCants as the school’s new administrator.
WAFF is told she has worked in education for 15 years and previously served as assistant principal at Sparkman High School.
“I am excited to collaborate with all stakeholders of the S9 community. I look forward to serving the Sparkman family, faculty, staff, community and most importantly, I can’t wait to help our students succeed,” said Principal McCants.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.