LIST: North Alabama Walmart locations administering COVID-19 vaccines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in 22 states across the country will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines starting Friday, February 12.
There are 13 participating Walmart locations and 1 Sam’s Club in the WAFF viewing area.
You can find a full list of participating Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in Alabama and in Tennessee on the Walmart Corporate website.
Anyone wishing to receive a vaccine at these locations must first make an appointment on either the Walmart of Sam’s Club websites:
Notably, there are not any participating locations listed in northeast Alabama. Walmart did not offer any information regarding its criteria for selecting participating locations.
A membership is not required to get a vaccination at participating Sam’s Club locations.
