LIST: North Alabama Walmart locations administering COVID-19 vaccines
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 9, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 2:11 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in 22 states across the country will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines starting Friday, February 12.

There are 13 participating Walmart locations and 1 Sam’s Club in the WAFF viewing area.

STORE CITY ADDRESS
Walmart #314 FAYETTEVILLE (TN) 1224 Huntsville HWY
Walmart #4188 FLORENCE 1410 Florence BLVD
Walmart #766 FLORENCE 3100 Hough RD
Walmart #4187 FLORENCE 2701 Cloverdale Road
Walmart #3185 HUNTSVILLE 4226 Oakwood AVE NW
Sam’s Club #4776 HUNTSVILLE 5651 Holmes AVE NW
Walmart #375 HUNTSVILLE 3031 Memorial PKWY SW
Walmart #433 HUNTSVILLE 2200 Sparkman DR NW
Walmart #434 HUNTSVILLE 11610 Memorial PKWY SW
Walmart #2690 MADISON 8650 Madison BLVD
Walmart #5703 MADISON 8580 Highway 72 W
Walmart #7342 MADISON 7140 Wall Triana Highway
Walmart #660 MUSCLE SHOALS 517 Avalon AVE
Walmart #403 RUSSELLVILLE 13675 Highway 43

You can find a full list of participating Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in Alabama and in Tennessee on the Walmart Corporate website.

Anyone wishing to receive a vaccine at these locations must first make an appointment on either the Walmart of Sam’s Club websites:

Notably, there are not any participating locations listed in northeast Alabama. Walmart did not offer any information regarding its criteria for selecting participating locations.

A membership is not required to get a vaccination at participating Sam’s Club locations.

