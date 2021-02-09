Limestone County pastors get COVID vaccine to set example for Black community

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Seven Limestone County pastors and their wives joined Athens City Councilman Frank Travis Monday to get a COVID-19 vaccine and set an example for the Black community.
Travis says a hospital representative told him the vaccination turnout for African Americans in Limestone County was quite low.
“A lot of the elderly African Americans are church goers and they have a lot of faith. If they don’t have faith in the vaccine they have faith in their pastors so if the pastors say it’s okay and they see the pastors doing it normally that will help them make that decision,” Travis said.
Travis says he believes the skepticism with the vaccine in the black community stems from distrust.
“A lot of African Americans are thinking, things have changed you know, but they ain’t changed all that much so I don’t wanna be nobody’s guinea pig so that’s what that is,” Travis said.
Eugene English was one of the pastors who received a vaccine. He says himself and other pastors did what they had to do to strengthen others’ confidence.
English says the community has seen the devastation from COVID-19. He believes the Black community is ready to get vaccinated, and sites should be more easily accessible for them.
“Don’t make it difficult, don’t make it so hard. You’re trying to target them, then go to where they live, go to their home, go to their places of worship, go to where they meet together. That’s where you’ll catch them at,” English said.
Travis says if people have enough faith to pray, they should have enough faith to trust.
“The African American community here is very close knit, they’re very spiritual, they’re very supportive and I think that this is a way that God has just sent us the help and we don’t have to be afraid,” Travis said.
