“It’s heartbreaking,” neighbors in shock after deadly house fire in Madison; victims now identified

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Madison Fire & Rescue have released new information related to a deadly house fire last week.
According to a Tuesday press release from Madison Fire & Rescue, the deceased victim found in the home has been identified as 64-year-old Gregory Sanders.
The Madison County Coroner’s office has identified the cause of death as smoke inhalation. Police investigators concluded that no criminal elements were present in relation to the fire, or the cause of death.
The female victim that was rescued has been identified as 56-year-old Suzanne Sanders. She is still in serious condition in the burn unit at UAB.
At this time Madison Fire & Police investigators have ruled the fire cause to be accidental.
ORIGINAL: A family is in mourning after their loved one was found dead after an overnight house fire in Madison.
On Friday, our crews went back out to the scene to talk to neighbors about the people in the house where the fire happened.
For neighbor Marcus Cooley, he said the people from the house on Cottonport Place are known as friendly neighbors.
“They are always waving saying hi, and things like that,” Cooley said.
On Thursday just before 11:30 p.m., Madison Fire and Rescue responded to a call of a house fire and were able to rescue a woman.
A man in that house was later found dead, according to fire department leaders.
Cooley said his neighborhood is like a family, and although he wasn’t super close with that man, he will never forget him.
“One of their packages came to my house during Christmas. I took it down to him and he embraced me and said you didn’t have to do that,” he said.
Samantha Carroll moved to this same neighborhood just a few months ago.
“It’s heartbreaking to know that I don’t know these people. I never met them, but knowing that we have been so welcomed here in this community and knowing something like that can happen, it’s just really sad,” Carroll said.
For Brad and Melissa Blume, they said they feel for his family.
“My heart goes out to the family, and I don’t know what I would do in that situation. I am trying to think about ways that we can help,” Melissa Blume said.
“I think about in my own home, what we need to do to protect my family,” Brad Blume said. “This is something that can happen to any of us and we need to be more prepared.”
The identity of either person has not been released yet.
The cause of the man’s death is still under investigation according to fire department leaders.
As for the woman, we know she was taken to a hospital for treatment.
