I-65N to detour onto ramps at Exit 347 Tuesday, Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All northbound lanes on Interstate-65 will be closed due to construction on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Alabama Department of Transportation.
Traffic on Interstate 65 between I-565 and Athens will be detoured onto Exit 347. Lanes will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 9 and February 10. According to ADOT, contractor Miller & Miller will be removing part of the existing bridge in preparation for overpass widening.
ADOT said traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 northbound.
Motorists should prepare to merge and exit. Motorists should also expect delays and reduced speed.
ADOT tell WAFF the $2,833,868 Rebuild Alabama project is the first phase of expanding Huntsville Brownsferry Road, which has been designated Alabama 304 from U.S. 31 to I-65. Rebuild Alabama project will construct additional lanes in the future.
The City of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of Huntsville Brownsferry Road east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in a separate project.
