Huntsville Botanical Garden announces launch of Youth Volunteer Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Botanical Garden is launching a Youth Volunteer Program that will engage teenagers in interactive work in horticulture, environmental education and plant conservation at the Garden.
Huntsville Botanical Garden said participants will gain real-world experience under the mentorship of STEM professionals during the summer of 2021. The Garden will encourage the youth to cultivate a personal connection to the environment and explore careers in the green sector.
”The Youth Volunteer Program will serve as a catalyst, a starting point for the environmentalists, horticulturalists and plant scientists of the future,” said Sue Wagner, chief executive officer of the Garden. “Someday, these young participants will be the ones to take care of the green spaces in our community and beyond, and it is up to us to equip them with the knowledge, skills and passion they need to succeed.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated roughly 61 percent of agriculture and horticulture related jobs will be filled by qualified college graduates in the next five years
Throughout the course of the Youth Program, the Garden seeks to address this labor gap by helping introduce and teens to “green jobs” while inspiring in them an interest in plant science.
”Many young people are unaware of the diverse career opportunities available to them in the green sector, from horticulture and agriculture to plant genomics and sustainability. If we take action today to introduce young people to the applications of STEM and spark their passion for plants, we can help ensure a healthier community and world tomorrow,” said Wagner.
A representative from Huntsville Botanical Garden said participants can gain 30 hours of volunteer service on site at the Garden in June and July. The Garden tells WAFF participants will work directly with expert staff members. Youth will have a wide range of opportunities to network with professionals in the green sector.
”This program allows young people to dive in and get their hands dirty, engaging with the work of the Garden in an authentic and meaningful way,” said Misty Hertzig, manager of youth programming at the Garden. “What we do today has the potential to spark passion in a young volunteer that could carry them through the rest of their life.”
The Garden is currently accepting applications between the ages of 13 and 18 for the Youth Volunteer Program until March 22. For more information regarding the Youth Volunteer Program and application instructions, visit hsvbg.org/youth-volunteer-program/.
