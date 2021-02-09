Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial set to begin in US Senate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will begin in the US Senate today. He is facing a charge of “incitement of insurrection” after the events that took place at the US Capitol last month.
Many are arguing it’s unconstitutional to impeach someone who isn’t president anymore.
John Pottenger, the program director of Political Science at UAH, says there are two sides to look at here: Is the impeachment about protecting our country, or is it about punishing a person?
He says the two points are similar, but the motivation behind the impeachment is what makes the difference.
Pottenger says having the trial is important. If a threat did occur on January 6, we the people need to know as much as we can. We should know who was involved and who was responsible.
As to whether or not you can do this to a former president, Pottinger says since the impeachment articles passed before January 20th, there must be a Senate trial.
“Apparently, by precedent, you can impeach somebody even if they are not in office,” says Pottenger.
“Donald Trump was in office when he was impeached. Holding the trial is important for all kinds of reasons, I think. So the country has a better sense of what Trump did or did not do that merited being impeached and removed from office.”
Conviction requires a two-thirds majority vote. That means at least seventeen Republicans would need to join the Democrats. Insiders say that is extremely unlikely.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.