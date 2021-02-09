Elkmont teen accused of killing family served with capital murder arrest warrants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After 11 months, the COVID-19 pandemic is still holding up the courts and creating a large backlog in murder cases.
This includes the case of Mason Sisk, according to our partners at the Decatur Daily. Sisk is the Limestone County teen who is charged with killing his entire family in Sept. of 2019.
On Monday, Sisk was served with capital murder arrest warrants in the Limestone County Jail.
He has been there since a November 2020 hearing where a juvenile judge ordered the case to be tried by a grand jury.
A Limestone County Sheriffs Sffice spokesperson said Sisk admitted to killing his father, stepmother, 6 year old brother, 5 year old sister and 6 month old brother at their home. Sisk was only 14 at the time, he is now 16.
But, District Attorney Brian Jones says the county has 9 capital murder cases and 11 murder cases ahead of Sisk’s case, so it’s still too soon to set a trial date.
The first of those 20 murder cases ahead of Sisk is set to begin in March, it’ll be the first criminal jury trial in Limestone County since the pandemic.
We’re told it’ll be the trial of Dacedric Ward, one of the two Sonic murder suspects.
We’ll keep you updated on the Sisk case as it continues.
