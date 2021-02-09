Department of Homeland Security warns of extremist threats

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Department of Homeland Security has issued a new bulletin about homegrown extremists and the threat they pose.
The bulletin warns extremists may target people with opposing views.
WAFF talked to a City Council representative who is taking this bulletin very seriously.
Frances Akridge who serves in District 2 says the old saying, “If you see something, say something” applies when it comes to these.
This bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security will be in effect for several months. It says White Supremacist extremists are the most persistent, and lethal threat.
But the Department of Homeland Security is not the only organization raising a warning.
The Southern Poverty Law Center released new statistics and data on hate groups showing several in Alabama, Tennessee, and across the country indicated on a map.
We all saw the haunting images of some of the people storming our Nation’s Capitol in January.
Council member Akridge says we can’t assume there are not bad apples where we live.
“The reason for me elevating this message is because we all like to feel like it can’t be here. We have confirmation bias working against us. We have to be aware of reality. I trust Homeland Security, starting in 2020 and continuing to now, a plea for us to be aware,” Akridge said.
For more information, or to report any possible security threats, you can call the FBI Resident Agency Office at 256-539-1711 or the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.