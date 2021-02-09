DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office raise money for CASA, children in the community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office met with the Court Appointed Special Advocate for children.
According to the sheriff’s office, they discussed different ways they could assist each other in efforts to better protect the children of DeKalb County. Officials said there was also a conversation about ways CASA could grow to better serve our county.
Sheriff Weldon said the late Lt Jeff Bain and Cpt Brad Edmondson decided to put a fundraiser together to help CASA.
“We continued to move forward with this much needed assistance even after the tragic passing of Lt Bain. We know he would want the same, for he had a huge heart for helping children, just as we do,” said Sheriff Weldon.
Sheriff Weldon said DSCO will participate in no shave February in an effort to raise money for CASA and Our Children of DeKalb County. The fundraiser was named Growing Together DeKalb!
The Sheriff’s office proudly presented the check in memory of Lt Jeff Bain and Operation Growing Together DeKalb! Visit casaofnorthsandmountain.org to donate to this cause.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.