Cullman couple quarantined after cruise now getting vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - June and Len Brooks have been through quite a lot in the last year. In March of 2020, they had to quarantine when COVID-19 interrupted their cruise. Now, they’re looking forward to their second dose of the Modera COVID-19 vaccine.
”We’ve kind of tried to stick with that theme of hope from when we were quarantined and first learned of the situation we were in,” said Len Brooks.
It’s been almost a year since the couple left to go to Hawaii on a Princess cruise ship. They said they had a wonderful vacation going whale watching, walking on the beach and seeing a coral reef from the window of a submarine. It was on their way back when they got word a passenger who had gotten off the boat in Hawaii had tested positive.
June said out of 3,500 passengers on the ship, 131 people tested positive and five died.
“It was really terrifying,” she said. “We were out on the ship, on the balcony, and that’s when I realized even when we go home this is not over.”
The Brooks said they’ve spent the last year isolating and barely seeing family. Now, they’re hoping this pandemic can become manageable, they just got their first doses of the Modera vaccine.
“We hope that what we’re doing will help us have long, healthy lives and help curve the spread,” June said.
They both said getting the shot was painless and side effects since have been minor.
“I had just a little bit of redness and a little bit of soreness at the injection site,” June said.
Len said he hasn’t had any side effects, so far.
The Brooks said they’re hoping their experience can lead people who are hesitant to getting the vaccine to do so.
“Listen to the science, listen to the experts, they know it works, it is working,” Len said. “We have to listen and rely on the science.”
They’re hoping everyone can get the vaccine as soon as possible and end this pandemic.
“If people think of it as being team players and doing it together we can do a lot more together than we can individually,” June said.
For the couple, they’re hoping life can be normal by Spring of 2022 so they can celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip.
