COVID-19 vaccination issues arise for nursing homes as eligibility increases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan, Limestone, and Lawrence Counties, account for 40% of local COVID-19 deaths in nursing home residents. At the same time, nursing home residents make up 0.3% of the overall population.
Nursing home residents were getting vaccinated as early as late December, but now things have come to a halt.
Frank Brown, owner, and CEO of USA Healthcare says there is no plan for follow-up for new employees for patients.
The federal government set up a separate program to administer vaccines to long-term care residents to receive both doses in late December because of their high COVID-19 mortality rate.
“For many, it’s just the last straw,” he said. “We’re sitting ducks,” says Brown.
The problem is there are no other plans for additional clinics. Brown says they are trying to negotiate with the Alabama Department of Public Health about how to get more vaccines.
He says more problems arise because fewer than 60% of the employees in his facilities have agreed to receive the vaccinations. Brown said he even gave bonuses to those who took the vaccine.
Brown says there’s also the issue of turnover - both for staff and residents. As new folks come in, some have been vaccinated, others haven’t, and that’s just one more complication to be dealt with.
Brown said his facilities test every employee with a rapid test before they start each shift, but the lack of reliability of the tests has also caused problems. He said about 6% of employees receive false positives — meaning a subsequent PCR test, considered more reliable, has a negative result. False negatives are an even more significant problem.
“We’ve had people get a negative test when they start a shift and we test them before they leave work because they’re not feeling well and they test positive before we get them out of the building,” he said.
Brown is frustrated that no matter how careful he is in protecting nursing home residents, he can’t prevent infections when the transmission is high in the community where the nursing home is located. Widespread community vaccinations are the best answer when available, he said, but other precautions would limit the transmission in the community and thereby reduce deaths in nursing homes.
