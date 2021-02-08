Warmer temps but increasing rain chances

More clouds push in for Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s, a few stray showers will be possible. The warming trend continues into Wednesday with temps in the middle 60s, we will be tracking rain showers and isolated storms coming in from the west during the evening and overnight hours. Widespread, soaking showers and even a few thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday as a cold front sweeps through. Most communities should expect one to two inches of rainfall with this system.