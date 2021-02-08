UA System Board of Trustees renames Wallace Building at UAB

George Wallace was the 45th governor of Alabama. In 1972, he ran for president of the United States and, while campaigning in Laurel, Maryland, was shot in an assassination attempt, which left him paralyzed. Wallace underwent extensive physical therapy at the Spain Rehabilitation Center, a part of the UAB Health System. Since the then-new physical education building was closely connected to the Spain Rehabilitation Center, and in recognition of Wallace’s “substantial support, interest, and contributions to the University of Alabama in Birmingham,” the Board of Trustees named the physical education building on the Birmingham campus the “George C. Wallace Building” at its meeting on July 14, 1975.