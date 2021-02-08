Two men killed in Franklin County, TN plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN. (WAFF) - Authorities in Franklin County, TN are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday night.
It happened in the Hickory Ridge area of Keith Springs Mountain around 10 p.m.
Deputies say the pilot, Carl Spray, and the passenger, Joseph Mackey were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to deputies, Spray was 78 and Mackey was 58. Both men were from Estill Springs, TN.
Additional details and cause of the crash are still unknown at this time.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.