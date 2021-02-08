Second arrest made in 2020 Florence murder

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -A man wanted for murder and burglary turned himself on Friday in Florence.
Clifton Bernard Rowell turned himself in to authorities at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Rowell was wanted for first degree murder and first degree burglary stemming from the 2020 homicide of Reginald Jackie Watkins II.
Rowell is being held without bond due to parole violations.
Both Clifton Rowell and Jahleal Jarmon have been arrested in connection to the homicide case.
