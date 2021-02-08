One year later after Mary Malone’s case remains unsolved family finds unique way to cope

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Pain turned into passion.
83-year-old Mary Malone was murdered in her Tuscumbia home a year ago.
Her case is still unsolved.
Although she’s gone, Mary’s granddaughter, Toccara Willis, is keeping her memory alive.
“I go to grief therapy and my therapist recommended that I find a hobby or something that i do with my spare time because you know idle minds kind of get the best of you a lot of times and honestly what I started to do is make candles to process, something to fill my time basically and once I started the business I had to have a name,” said Willis.
And from that came “Lady Mae Candle Company.”
“All the names as far as the scents are named after her. They’re either one of our names as far as the grandchild, a nickname she used to call us, or one of her saying she used to say so everything kind of correlates and relates back to her,” said Willis.
Whether its customers buying online or Willis making home deliveries, she said she loves the business because her customers get to talk about the person who “lit” up her life.
“It gives me an outlet when people ask me about the candles and the names of the candles, I get to talk about my grandmother,” said Willis.
Willis plans to use most of the proceeds to start a scholarship fund in honor of her grandmother.
