Mayor of Sheffield anticipates open-air venue at Inspiration Landing to open May 2021

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - While overcoming several setbacks in the past, Mayor Steve Stanley anticipates Inspiration Landing open-air style dining/entertainment venue to open May 2021.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, developer John Elkington, described the first elements of Inspiration Landing as being a casual gathering place where visitors can get drinks, light food and music.
The project will incur an additional expense to extend the sewer lines past the original termination points. The mayor said he does not have an estimated cost on the extension.
“The sewer mains are complete,” Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said. “Sheffield Utilities met with the project team last week to plan the electrical, water & gas for the project. No construction date has been set yet.”
Hargrove said purchasing electrical transformers will take three to four months compared to one month because of the pandemic.
