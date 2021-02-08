Huntsville Police Department focusing on optimal performance with partnership

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting today, the Huntsville Police Department is kicking off their partnership with RippleWorx.
The partnership is really focusing on the wellness and resiliency of the Huntsville Police Department from day-to-day.
RippleWorx will take an outsider’s look at the department, see what works, what doesn’t, and make suggestions.
City Administrator John Hamilton had the original idea to bring RippleWorx and the Huntsville Police Department together.
RippleWorx coordinates with a lot of athletic teams, and now it’s going to bring that experience to police work.
Captain Dewayne McCarver says it is very important that the officers are prepared physically, mentally, and emotionally for their job.
Angie Sandritter, the President of RippleWorx, says the company’s goal with the partnership is to make sure everyone feels safe on the streets that they live. Sandritter says there is a layer of communication that is not being translated throughout the whole organization.
“I think it gives a voice in areas where they may not have had a voice before,” says Sandritter.
“Here is what we are seeing and here is what needs to be addressed. Here is what can change and can actually make things better. They are pointing out things that may have gotten lost in communication.”
So starting today, Rippleworx will be receiving some anonymous feedback from within the department to know where the focus needs to start.
