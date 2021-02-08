HudsonAlpha, Urban Engine to host virtual hackathon in April

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology and Urban Engine are gearing up to host the 4th annual HusdonAlpha Tech Challenge (HATCH).
The challenge will be held April 16 through April 25.
HATCH is a unique life sciences hackathon that brings together college and high school students, and professionals across the state. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hackathon will take place virtually this year.
“The HudsonAlpha Tech Challenge brings together some of the most innovative minds in the state, so it was important for us to continue offering the event this year, even in a virtual format,” said Carter Wells, vice president for economic development at HudsonAlpha. “More than 850,000 STEM-related jobs will be needed in Alabama by 2026 and HATCH is a great way to give students and others currently in the workforce a deeper dive into the exciting and challenging areas of genetics, genomics, computer science, informatics and much more.”
HudsonAlpha is collaborating with Urban Engine, a Huntsville-based nonprofit that specializes in innovation programs including hackathons and business accelerators. This is the fourth year the two nonprofits have teamed up for the hackathon.
“The HudsonAlpha Tech Challenge has become a fundamental part of Huntsville’s tech ecosystem and has grown to facilitate a direct connection for students and professional talent to pursue promising career opportunities in Alabama’s growing biotech industry,” said Urban Engine board member Toni Eberhart. “We are proud to partner with HudsonAlpha to offer the program in its new virtual format and look forward to seeing what teams achieve this year.”
For the 2021 hackathon, participants will compete to solve real-world issues faced by researchers in genomics, genetics and biotechnology, and compete for the chance to win more than $5,000 in cash and prizes. Winners will be divided into two categories, High School and College/Professionals.
Challenge participants must be 16 years of age or older. It is recommended that they have taken an advanced biology, genetics, or a biotech related course, or have professional experience in those fields to better grasp the challenge concepts. You do not have to be a part of a team to register. You can register here.
