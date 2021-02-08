Hartselle woman arrested for stealing from Crestline Elementary PTO account

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for stealing over $2000 from an account at Crestline Elementary School.
Deputies said Abby Terry Wilson of Hartselle was arrested for the first-degree theft of property. Authorities tell WAFF the arrest was the result of an investigation into missing money from a PTO account at the school.
An investigation began when staff members reported the money stolen exceeded $2500. Officials said members of the organization noticed there were several charges on the debit card for the account.
Wilson was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $5000.00 bond. According to deputies, Wilson was the treasurer and admitted to using the card on unauthorized purchases.
This incident is currently under investigation.
