Grissom transitions to remote learning until February 12

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Grissom High School temporarily transitioned to remote learning on Monday.
According to Huntsville City Schools, Grissom will remain on a remote learning schedule from February 8 until February 12. Traditional students will return to campus on Tuesday, February 16 following the Presidents Day holiday.
The school district’s Preventative Measures Team worked collaboratively with the school’s leadership team to assess several factors before making the decision to transition to remote learning, including the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the number of students and staff members in quarantine, and staffing availability.
GHS will serve curbside meals for students on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. during the remote learning period.
Instruction will occur as it did during the remote learning period at the beginning of the school year.
Families who may have any questions are invited to contact their student’s teacher and principal.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.