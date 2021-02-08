Decatur Police arrest 2 local suspects following kidnapping investigation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police arrested two men on kidnapping charges following the conclusion of an investigation beginning in mid January.
On January 18, officers were dispatched to a service station on Highway 20 in response to a call about a man entering the business with his hands restrained. The man had visible bruises and abrasions when police arrived on scene.
The victim allegedly told police he was kidnapped and beaten then held at a residence on Lafayette Street. The Decatur Police investigation resulted in warrants being obtained for two suspects.
- Michael Leon Baker - age 36 of Decatur - charged with first degree kidnapping
- John Pointer III - age 38 of Decatur - charged with first degree kidnapping
Bond was set at $150,000 for each suspect.
