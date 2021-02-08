Colbert County Health Department runs out of COVID vaccines

February 8, 2021

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Health department have run out of the first-dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to our news partners at Times Daily, the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency issued a reminder on social media today that the health department is out of first doses until further notice.

Second-dose vaccines remain available for those who have received their first dose, according to the reminder. The health department advises those who are scheduled for a second dose to keep that appointment.

Anyone interested in receiving an email notifications regarding vaccine ability can do so at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/notify.

