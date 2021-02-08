Chilly with some fog early this Monday morning

Chilly for the start to the workweek. Most of us are seeing the lower 30s out there, with a few upper 20s thrown into the mix.
Visibility to our south is less than ideal in areas near Cullman, Arab and Haleyville. Improvements to both visibility and temperature will move in for later morning.
Staying dry for today with sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs will reach into he upper 50s, making for a comfortable day ahead.
Temperatures will stay mild overnight into Tuesday with our lows only dropping into the lower 40s.
The extended forecast brings rain and cooler temperatures to the Valley by the end of this week.
